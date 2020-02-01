GIRLDADS A LOCAL SALUTE TO KOBE BRYANT

AMERICA – and the world in general – received an unbearable loss last Sunday when basketball icon Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven other souls were taken away in a helicopter crash in California. Since then, millions of fans, teammates, foes and even non-basketball followers have struggled coming to grips with the unexplainable.

In the midst of grief, the hashtag #GirlDad gathered momentum. Bryant was the father of four daughters and took pride in being a doting dad and being the only male in the house. An emotional tribute by ESPN anchor Elle Duncan regarding Bryant’s #GirlDad status remains one of the most inspiring and heartbreaking moments for what has been an incredibly difficult week.

I don’t have kids (no woman has been insane enough to go that far with me), but upon seeing the Facebook post of former Houston Chronicle copy desk compatriot Chris Ferrell, the idea of letting area fathers beam in pride and joy in being a #GirlDad took root late Wednesday night.

The photos and the words are not mine. Rather than talk about Galveston County’s contribution to Super Bowl history, today’s feature is dedicated to Bryant and #GirlDads across the area.

You are all blessings as friends, but most of all, you are blessings to your families for the role God has given you.



In Memory of:

Kobe Bryant

Gianna Bryant

John Altobelli

Keri Altobelli

Alyssa Altobelli

Payton Chester

Sarah Chester

Christina Mauser

Ara Zobayan



“Dads: you need to sit down and talk to your daughters on LIFE and MEN, because you know how MEN think. It would be good to set some long-term and short-term goal and work with them on achieving those goals.



“Be a coach on LIFE.”



–George Werdlow, local #GirlDad

1)Chris Ferrell, my friend and fellow former Houston Chronicle copy desk jockey, was the inspiration for this story. Here he is with his daughter.



2) Valentino “Cougar Tino” Clemons is a longtime La Marque football fan, but nothing tops the love he has for his daughters.



3) George Werdlow is shown with his daughter, who has grown up to become a talented softball player with her best years ahead. Taking the time to coach his daughter has made George a prime time #GirlDad.



4) Clyde Jackson has traveled the county coaching some of the best young boys’ basketball talent, including the sons of LeBron James and Dewayne Wade. When he comes home, nothing tops feeling the love that comes from being a #GirlDad.



5) Texas City High School Principal Lincoln Hypolite and his daughter. As he posted, #lovethisgirl.



6) Michael Houston: “Proud to say I am a #girldad. I love my baby girl.”