LA MARQUE, TEXAS (January 29, 2020) – On January 24, 2020, La Marque Police Department celebrated the launch of their new Community Appreciation Project (CAP) by honoring longtime La Marque business Alex’s Air Conditioning with the inaugural Citation of Appreciation. According to Lt. Shawn Spruill, Alex’s Air was chosen for their long-standing support of La Marque Police Department programs and outreach initiatives.

Over the next several months, local businesses will receive a Citation of Appreciation from LMPD as recognition of their support of law enforcement and community engagement.

“We are humbled and grateful for Alex’s Air Conditioning’s support of La Marque Police Department,” said Spruill. “Many other businesses are on our list. We will see you soon!”

LMPD recently partnered with the National Child Safety Council, allowing the development of this new community appreciation program. The National Child Safety Council is a non-profit organization founded in 1955. NCSC’s original mission focused on the safety of children in the United States, but over the years have expanded programs for both adults and seniors.

“Since we started this venture, our National Child Safety Council representative has been with us every step of the way,” said Lt. Shawn Spruill. “NCSC has been instrumental in providing the La Marque Police Department education materials that we give out at our community events. Our rep makes sure our officers always have material to hand out for children and adults. LMPD would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Ms. Jacque Smith.”

To follow the La Marque Police Department’s CAP program, get event updates and keep up with community outreach, follow their Facebook page at facebook.com/LaMarquePolice.

