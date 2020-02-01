REGIONAL EMPLOYMENT AND TRANSITION EXPO AIMS TO HELP SPECIAL NEEDS STUDENTS, PARENTS PREPARE FOR LIFE AFTER GRADUATION

(Galveston) Many parents of special needs students are left wondering what to do next once their student finishes high school. Workforce Solutions, Galveston County employers, and local school districts and universities are stepping in to help answer their questions at the Galveston Region Employment and Transition Expo.

The event is a chance to make connections with services and supports in the community that will help students succeed entering adulthood. Among those scheduled to attend: Workforce Solutions Vocational Rehabilitation Services, Hope Village, ARC of the Gulf Coast, College of the Mainland, SoleAna Stables, Bloom Consulting, and BBVA.

“All students, no matter their ability level, should have the opportunity of working or going to college after graduating high school,” said Anna Kluth, a Texas HireAbility Navigator with Workforce Solutions. “This expo is designed to educate parents and community members about what supportive services are available to achieve success.”

WHAT: Galveston Region Employment and Transition Community Expo

WHEN: Thursday, February 6, 2020

4:00 – 7:00 P.M.

WHERE: Charles T. Doyle Convention Center

2010 Fifth Avenue North

Texas City, TX 77590

# # #

ABOUT WORKFORCE SOLUTIONS: Workforce Solutions is dedicated to keeping the Gulf Coast region a great place to do business, work, and live. Our employer-driven, people-focused approach elevates the economic and human potential of the region to attract and retain the best employers, afford everyone the dignity of a job, and remain indispensable to the global economy. As the public workforce system for 13 counties in Southeast Texas, we work in tandem with the Texas Workforce Commission and the statewide Workforce Solutions network to maintain the state’s largest job-match database – WorkInTexas.com.

