Texas Back in Business to host webinar for Hurricane Harvey-affected small businesses

New economic revitalization program awarding $50,000 up to $250,000 to qualified small businesses damaged by Hurricane Harvey

AUSTIN – On Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., Texas Back in Business will host a webinar for small business owners damaged by Hurricane Harvey. This webinar is especially designed for those who have not been able to attend outreach presentations being held in the 49 eligible counties. The new federally funded program is awarding $50,000 up to $250,000 in disaster relief and qualified Texas small business owners have until March 2, 2020, to apply at no cost online at TexasBackInBusiness.com. WHO: Texas Back in Business, Hurricane Harvey recovery program for small businesses WHAT: Live webinar presentation WHEN: Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. WHERE: Visit recovery.texas.gov/tbib to access the live stream. Please register using Webex. Attendees will not need a password or registration ID. You may need to download Webex. Please follow the instruction prompts. To join audio only:+1-415-655-0001Access code: 668 573 392For persons needing special accommodations, email cdr@recovery.texas.gov for assistance.



