Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views :
The Post Newspaper
img

Texas Back in Business to host webinar for Hurricane Harvey-affected small businesses

By
/
On Feb 12, 2020
/
At 5:35pm
/
155 Views

New economic revitalization program awarding $50,000 up to $250,000 to qualified small businesses damaged by Hurricane Harvey

AUSTIN – On Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., Texas Back in Business will host a webinar for small business owners damaged by Hurricane Harvey. This webinar is especially designed for those who have not been able to attend outreach presentations being held in the 49 eligible counties. The new federally funded program is awarding $50,000 up to $250,000 in disaster relief and qualified Texas small business owners have until March 2, 2020, to apply at no cost online at  TexasBackInBusiness.com

WHO: Texas Back in Business, Hurricane Harvey recovery program for small businesses
WHAT: Live webinar presentation
WHEN: Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. 
WHERE: Visit recovery.texas.gov/tbib to access the live stream. Please register using Webex. Attendees will not need a password or registration ID. You may need to download Webex. Please follow the instruction prompts. To join audio only:+1-415-655-0001Access code: 668 573 392For persons needing special accommodations, email cdr@recovery.texas.gov for assistance.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This div height required for enabling the sticky sidebar