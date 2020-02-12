“We Do!” Newlyweds falling in love with League City

Portrait Of Loving African American Couple In Countryside

FOR THOSE WHO’VE RECENTLY SAID, “I do” or have plans to consider marriage on Valentine’s Day, League City is considered a good place to settle in and start a new life.

When it comes to the best cities in the United States for newlyweds, League City more than holds its own, finishing among the top 50% of the county, according to Destify.com, which specializes in destination weddings.

“Newlyweds are entering a phase of their lives where they’re putting down root and potentially starting a family,” said Garrett Nutgrass of Destify.com. “League City is a great place, financially, to do just that.”

Among over 300 cities across the U.S., League City ranks 138th overall, scoring high in affordability (85 out of 100 scale) and a reasonable median home value of $261,500. The word already appears to be out, as 14.6% of League City’s residents are newlyweds.

“The median household income ($100,996) is well above the national average, meaning just-married couples can stretch their budgets further,” said Nutgrass.

The flexibility of the median household income also makes League City one of the highest-rated cities when it comes to the cost of raising a child.

Texas is prominent when it comes to the best cities for newlyweds, as Sugar Land ranks 14th overall, third in the state behind Tyler (9th) and Irving (10th). Richardson (23rd) also ranks among the top 30 cities in the nation.

For the record, Pittsburgh ranked first overall, followed by St. Louis, Orlando, Atlanta, Columbia (SC), Baltimore, Little Rock (AR) and Savannah (GA) ranked ahead of Tyler and Irving.

For more information, visit destify.com/blog/the-best-cities-for-newlyweds-2020/

