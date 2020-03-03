Coronavirius will be another foe we will endure — together

Brandon C. Williams

Editor, The Post Newspaper





COVID-19, BETTER KNOWN BY ITS STREET NAME CORONAVIRUS, is coming. Although it has yet to make a profound impact in the United States and in how we pursue our daily activities, the coronavirius is slowly reaching us almost like a hurricane taking its sweet and methodical time to make landfall.



We don’t know much more than what we have seen on the news regarding its wake of fear and death that has already claimed thousands of lives in China and countless others across the world. Obviously, looking at how the economy was battered and bruised this week, the financial damage has already made itself known. Eventually, it will arrive here and news of the first American fatality will jar us and cause a sinking, sickening feeling at the pit of our stomach.



Over the past several days, as local, state and federal officials begun to embrace the reality of a pandemic, we at The Post Newspaper have talked about how we can properly approach this unwanted guest in a proper, respectful manner. We are not here to be another outlet seeking to further dial up the fear many may already have. There are – and will be – far too many outlets all too willing to fill that role. Instead, we have chosen to leave it to the experts, those who have prepared for years to handle such a scenario that is approaching.



Our goal will be to inform you via the voices that handle the political decisions throughout our area, along with utilizing medical professionals who have years of experience and will offer an unbiased insight. We will also use the spiritual foundation that has made this newspaper as a welcomed conduit to help remind us that no matter what lies ahead in this unknown days, weeks and months, we can always turn to our Father in Heaven for guidance and comfort when our hearts are in need and our souls are jarred.



Perhaps the words of Psalms 91:9-11 are the ideal verses that we can fall upon…



If you make the Most High your dwelling – even the Lord, who is my refuge – then no harm will befall you, no disaster will come near your tent. For He will command his angels concerning you to guard you in all your ways.



We are going to need each other, and while we can all pray that this falls the way of past biological threats to our well-being, we need to keep our heads up while expecting the opposite. Golden Tornadoes and Cougars will need to unite as one as much as Gators and Chargers. Hitchcock and Santa Fe will need to connect and find common ground beyond the fact they share Highway 6.



We overcame Harvey and hugged Santa Fe in its darkest moments, and no matter what comes from the menacing unseen presence that seeks to rim-rattle our very being, we can – and will – get through this.



Together. We are Galveston County.



