Art of Coffee makes opening impact in La Marque

LA MARQUE WELCOMED ITS NEWEST business on Saturday, as Art of Coffee opened its doors to an enthusiastic crowd that was in line long before the first customer was served as 6:30am.

“This feels bigger than Christmas Day,” said Art of Coffee owner Jimmy Sims, who opened his third Art of Coffee in the Galveston County area. The lines have no stopped since we opened.”

Part of the continued renovation in La Marque, Art of Coffee gives the city not only a place for good coffee but also a landing spot for those interested in the area art scene. Located at 405 Laurel Street (next to the La Marque Post Office), Art of Coffee is centrally located to welcome guests throughout the county.

“It’s a great atmosphere,” said Genesis Ramirez. “They put a lot of heart into it, and I wanted to come down (from Friendswood) to come and support them.”

Art of Coffee arrives into La Marque with the reputation of making some of the best coffee in the state of Texas. While coffee is the go-to, Art of Coffee does provide a menu that includes cakes, muffins, bagels and Danish.

Ramirez was among those who agreed about what might be Art of Coffee’s hidden gem.

“The gelato is amazing,” she said. “It was definitely worth the trip.”

The City of La Marque reached out to Sims, who had already opened Art of Coffee shops in Kemah and Friendswood.