Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week

Zurg (A022650), a Domestic Short Hair with an orange tabby and white coat, is handsome, outgoing and friendly. He is about 3 years old. Zurg spent some time on the streets (alleys, fields?) and showed up at the ARC with an injured paw and a few scuffs. His paw and the scuffs have healed and he is feeling fine. Zurg would like a nice family to take him home and spoil him – no more street life. He promises to be a good companion and benign kitty king of his house.

Kole (A022577) is handsome and playful. Kole is very sweet to humans and other dogs. He loves to make new friends. This precious pup deserves a warm, loving home. Could that be you? He is a Labrador Mix, approximately 1.5 years old.



Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.



Zurg and Kole will be available for adoption May 19-23, 2020 at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.