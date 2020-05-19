SFISD Education Foundation delivers on fundraiser

Enhancing classrooms and supporting teachers is a large part of our mission. We couldn’t fulfill our mission without donors like you. The Santa Fe TX Education Foundation launched a Teacher Appreciation Week fundraiser as a safe alternative to providing teachers and staff with a token of appreciation for all they do day in and day out to impact the lives of students.

At this time, $1,600 has been raised. Teachers and staff can create Wish Lists, similar to the Amazon Wish Lists, during the year to raise money to fulfill classroom needs or to implement unique instruction opportunities. At our annual gala in February, we displayed nearly 70 Classroom Wish Lists and 27 were fully funded for a total of $11,158!

These Wish List items include computer-based reading subscriptions, Rainy Day brain stimulating games, Dictionary Drive, fun physical activities, PASS prizes, alternative flexible seating, special needs task boxes and sensory supplies, paperback class readers, Watch D.O.G.S. materials, flexible learning with colorful clipboards, field trip, Teach Town social skills curriculum, STEAMing Up, book cart for classroom, historical fiction chapter books, hands on activities for ECSE/SOAR students, robotics game pieces, online resources for math, digital music, building the biology library and bringing science to life, and lamb and goat exercise education.