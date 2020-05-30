After Hail, Heavy Winds Hit Texas, Residents Must Prepare For Roofing Scams

Don’t Let Criminals get a free pass; work with the GOOD GUYS!

Fraudulent contractors can take advantage of desperate homeowners needing repairs.

AUSTIN, TX — The Roofing Contractors Association of Texas (RCAT) issued a warning to residents to beware of fraudulent contractors after hail storms hit Central Texas from Waco to College Station and small pockets from north Austin to Georgetown earlier this week.

The storms also found their way through Galveston County, with significant wind damage hitting the Texas City area.



“After the hail and high winds that hit parts of Central Texas, including Caldwell, Travis, Bastrop and Hays counties, homeowners need to take extra precautions to avoid falling for a roofing scam,” said Sarah Ramon, director of the RCAT. “Fortunately, there are a few simple steps residents can take to protect themselves.”



When hiring a roofing contractor, make sure you:

Get more than one bid

Hire local and check references

Require a written contract and proof of insurance

Do NOT provide payment upfront

As one of the few states that does not require roofers to obtain licenses or register their businesses, Texans can be particularly vulnerable to roofing scams. Fraudulent contractors typically flock to storm-ridden areas and offer fast, cheap repairs for a high down payment, but leave before any work is completed. Unfortunately, scammers often target vulnerable populations including low-income and elderly Texans.



“Especially given the high unemployment rates and many strapped wallets, these scams could mean financial disaster for many struggling Texans,” said Ramon. “We’re doing everything in our power to help homeowners protect against losing money to scammers.”

Leading up to the 2021 Legislative Session, RCAT will look to pass legislation providing consumer protections in this completely unregulated industry. Although RCAT made historic progress in this type of legislation during the 2019 session, the legislation was ultimately defeated on the House floor. For now, it is up to Texans to spot and send scammers packing.



To learn more about how you can protect against falling for a roofing scam, review our tips for hiring a roofer and join the fight to establish consumer protections at www.saferoofsovertexas.com.