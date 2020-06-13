Explore Space Center Houston’s New Clean Room Experiences this Summer

HOUSTON, June 12, 2020 – Suit up like a NASA scientist in Space Center Houston’s new Clean Room experiences offered through its Space Center U® and Explorer Camp programs this summer. Inspired by NASA clean room procedures, the nonprofit offers Clean Room experiences for ages 6-18 to learn how NASA prepares for a mission in an immersive way while maintaining health and safety.

Youth will take part in educational activities, tour inspiring Space Center Houston exhibits, watch live presentations and films; and go behind the scenes at NASA Johnson Space Center.

Space Center Houston is offering a variety of age-appropriate new Clean Room experiences with safety top of mind. Additionally, class sizes will be limited this summer to allow everyone to follow social distancing and sanitation practices.

The new Clean Room Explorer Camp experience engages children ages 6-11 and Space Center U® engages youth ages 11-18 in high-fidelity clean room safety procedures along with science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) activities. Register today at spacecenter.org/education.