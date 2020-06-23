Free Legal Wednesday set for July 1, 2020.

Free Legal Wednesday set for July 1

Members of the public with legal questions are invited to sign up online for the Houston Bar Association (HBA)’s LegalLine program scheduled on Wednesday, July 1 between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Visit HBA.org/LegalLine to learn more and view available slots.

LegalLine takes place on the first and third Wednesday of the month. Individuals may sign up online by Tuesday to have a licensed attorney call them back at their assigned time on Wednesday. Questions on all areas of law are welcome.

Spanish-speaking Harris County residents can sign up for Consejos Legales, a free, simple legal advice program offered by the Mexican American Bar Association and the Hispanic Bar Association, in partnership with the HBA. Consejos Legales is held on the first Thursday of the month from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The next program is scheduled for Thursday, July 2. Visit HBA.org/LegalLine to learn more and view available slots.

Thank you for helping us promote these programs. Feel free to use the attached graphics, and be sure to tag the HBA in social media posts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. For more information about LegalLine and Consejos Legales, including statistics, visit HBA.org/Legalline.