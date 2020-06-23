Brook alum named Texas A&M student body president

Eric Mendoza

From The Battalion.com

Economics junior Eric Mendoza was elected student body president for the 2020-21 school year.

Students, faculty and candidates gathered at the E. King Gill statue on Friday, Feb. 21 awaiting the announcement to reveal the leadership positions for next school year, including the SBP. Mendoza, a Clear Brook High School graduate, most recently served as Speaker of Student Senate and has interacted with many groups on campus. In addition to his Bachelor of Science in economics, Mendoza is pursuing his master’s in finance at Mays Business School.

Political science junior Zach McCue, Mendoza’s campaign manager, said he could see Mendoza’s leadership potential from early in their friendship. McCue said Mendoza could do more for Texas A&M as SBP than as speaker of Student Senate.

“He stood up there, and his humility and ability to explain his vision was something that instantly caught my eye,” McCue said. “I could tell this was a leader who was going to do something special.”

Mendoza said those around him, including those working on his campaign, should receive recognition in the wake of his victory. He said the relationships built before he started running aided him when he started his campaign.

“I was certainly overwhelmed with support that I got from my team and from the community around us,” Mendoza said. “I would say that it was very much a humbling experience for many reasons. I think from the start, I really felt blessed to have people around me that supported me.”