Communities In Schools – Bay Area Receives $14,300 from the Celanese Foundation

Houston, TX. — Communities In Schools – Bay Area is pleased to announce it has received a contribution of $14,300 from the Celanese Foundation to support dropout prevention programming for campuses in the Clear Creek Independent School District.

Founded in 1989, Communities In Schools – Bay Area is a nonprofit dropout prevention organization that provides individualized case management services, targeted group activities, and campus-wide programming for students on 20 Clear Creek and Dickinson ISD campuses. Communities In Schools – Bay Area’s services include basic needs assistance, academic interventions, resource connection, social emotional learning, enrichment activities, and behavioral health support. Working directly inside schools, Communities In Schools – Bay Area connects students to a caring adult, supportive services, and resources to help them stay in school and reach their potential.

The Celanese Foundation is an employee-led effort as part of Celanese Corporation (www.celanese.com). This is the 4th year that Communities In Schools – Bay Area has been a beneficiary of funding from the Celanese Foundation. “We are incredibly grateful for this generous contribution from the Celanese Foundation. As an Adopt A School partner for Clear Creek Intermediate School, Celanese and the employees at its Clear Lake facility go above and beyond in helping to meet the needs of our students with food, school supplies, and holiday meals and gifts. We look forward to continuing this amazing partnership with Celanese for the 2020-2021 school year,” stated Dr. Peter Wuenschel, Executive Director of Communities In Schools – Bay Area.

Communities In Schools – Bay Area’s mission is to surround students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life. For more information on Communities In Schools – Bay Area dropout prevention programs, please visit www.cisba.org or call 281-486-6698.

The Celanese Foundation is an employee-led effort dedicated to improving the quality of life for people around the world and focuses on initiatives to improve the fundamental living conditions of people, with a special focus on families and children. To learn more about the Celanese Foundation visit https://foundation.celanese.com/ .