Hitchcock Native supports Hospital Corps on front lines of Navy’s fight against Coronavirus

FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – Petty Officer 2nd Class Clyde Scott, II, a native of Hitchcock, Texas, is playing a critical role in supporting the Hospital Corps in the ongoing fight against a worldwide pandemic.

“The Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Pandemic brought an invisible enemy to our shores and changed the way we operate as a Navy,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “The fight against this virus is a tough one, but our sailors are tougher. We must harden our Navy by continuing to focus on the health and safety of our forces and our families. The health and safety of our sailors and their families is, and must continue to be, our number one priority.”



Scott is a culinary specialist supporting hospital corpsmen preparing to protect sailors and their families by learning the latest in health care and training at the Medical Education and Training Campus (METC), a state-of-the-art DoD healthcare education campus that trains military medics, corpsmen and technicians.



As a culinary specialist, Scott is responsible for many jobs in the Navy; ranging from feeding the crew onboard ships, to managing the inventory of food.



“Here at Navy Medicine Training Support Center, I serve as a Navy Military Training Instructor (NMTI) responsible for preparing the students of the Hospital Corpsman Basic Program for the fleet,” Scott said.



Scott is 2012 Hitchcock High School graduate. According to Scott, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Hitchcock.



“I learned a long time ago that if you want something, you have to go out and get it,” Scott said. “Nothing comes to a sleeper but a dream. I apply this in my personal life as well as in the workplace with everything; whether it be finding additional sources of income, competing for Sailor of the Quarter, or going up for advancement.”



The U.S. Navy Hospital Corps is the most decorated career field in the Navy. Corpsmen have earned 22 Medals of Honor, 179 Navy Crosses, 959 Silver Stars and more than 1,600 Bronze Stars. 20 ships have been named in honor of corpsmen.



In its century of service, the U.S. Navy Hospital Corps has supported millions of sailors and Marines in wartime and peace around the world. As the years have progressed, technological innovations are transforming medical training for the next generation of hospital corpsmen, according to Navy officials.



“As an NMTI, I’m honored to play a part in grooming the next generation of hospital corpsmen,” Scott said. “It’s humbling to know that I am supporting that legacy by instilling the importance of the Navy’s Core Values into the students early in their naval careers.”



METC, located on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is the largest enlisted healthcare education campus in the world. It employs the latest in medical training technology and evidenced-based strategies that enhance learning and advance educational practices across the globe.



According to Navy officials, METC is recognized as a global leader in allied-health education and training and is an adaptable learning organization that allows for future expansions and rapid responses to the developing landscape of military medicine and evolving civilian medical practices.



“METC’s mission is vital to force readiness and the nation, as we produce the finest medics, corpsmen, and technicians,” said Capt. Thomas Herzig, METC commandant. “When students graduate, they augment active duty, guard and reserve component military medical teams. Whether heading to new assignments around the world or returning home to support their local communities, these new graduates will be ready.”



As a member of the U.S. Navy, Scott as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition that dates back centuries. Their efforts, especially during this time of challenge brought on by the Coronavirus, will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who provide the Navy the nation needs.

“I have always been honored to be in the Navy as I am the first in my family to join,” Scott added. “With the Coronavirus pandemic going on, corpsmen are needed all over to support. I am honored to say I took part in getting them ready to get out to the fleet to support those in need.”