COMPresident Makes Announcement to the Community

On behalf of College of the Mainland, I am honored to serve this year as the Galveston County Co-chair for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s. On Saturday, October 17, we will come together for the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support and research, and I invite the Mainland community to join with me in supporting this important cause.

Due to our current health climate, this year’s event will include several changes from years past. Most notably, teams will still walk, but not as a group. While this year’s event will take on a different format, there are still several ways you can participate:

• Register for your local walk, create your own team or donate online at www.alz.org/walk.

• Join us on walk day and show your support by walking in your neighborhoods with family, friends, and small teams. The Promise Garden Ceremony walk location will be at Moody Methodist Church and College of the Mainland. All teams are invited to view the Walk Opening and Promise Garden Ceremony via webinar.

• Spread the word and encourage your friends and neighbors to join with you in supporting the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Several community donors have already pledged their support toward the Alzheimer’s Association walk this year, and I want to thank these generous supporters who have committed to this cause. Edward Jones has committed to a $25 million-dollar, five-year donation, and the Moody Foundation has given a $150,000 matching grant to the Galveston Walk to End Alzheimer’s. I thank them and each of you who has contributed to the important work of the Alzheimer’s Association.

However you choose to participate, I encourage you to show your support in whatever way you can. Although this year’s event won’t be large or in person, the spirit of the walk remains the same. Through the support of the Mainland community, together we can end Alzheimer’s disease!

Sincerely,

Warren Nichols, Ed. D. President, College of the Mainland

