Summer Lagoonfest Introduces New Pricing, Activities

(Texas City – Aug. 12, 2020) Summer Lagoonfest at Lago Mar in Texas City at 3240 Lago Mar Blvd. — featuring the state’s largest Crystal Lagoons® amenity — is offering a new “Back-to-School Bundle” and added activities.

The back-to-school offer is valid Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays through Sept. 11, excluding Sept. 4. The $25 value package includes one adult ticket and one child ticket, service fees or taxes not included. Availability is limited.

“It’s incredible how excited people have been to visit the 12-acre lagoon,” said Uri Man, President, The Lagoon Development Company. “Nearly every day has been sold out. With the size of the lagoon and the fact that we are operating below 30 percent capacity, people can easily spread out, social distance and enjoy the sandy beaches and crystal-clear waters. This new pricing makes the lagoon experience available to even more people.”

Activities during Summer Lagoonfest, which continues Wednesday through Sunday, include an inflatable obstacle course, kayaking, sailing and stand-up paddleboards. New to the roster of watercraft fun are electric jetboards by Onean that are designed for all skill levels.

“We do only have a limited quantity of these, so we highly recommend reserving your 30-minute session online when you purchase your admission ticket,” Man said.

Summer Lagoonfest also has brought in additional food trucks. It is the perfect place to enjoy your favorite cocktails or frozen margarita. The current food truck line-up includes Gelü Artisian Italian ice, Kurbside Eatz Asian fusion, Mister Softee soft-serve ice cream, Mr. Sizzles gourmet burgers, Pit King BBQ, Refill Station pizza, Taco Me Crazy and True Dog gourmet hot dogs.

The event, which is operating at limited capacity due to coronavirus precautions, also recently debuted new afternoon pricing for 4:00pm to 7:00pm Wednesday through Sundays. In addition to social distancing, pandemic-related protocols are in place, including face masks required for entry and in designated areas, such as food and beverage lines, merchandise locations and other high-traffic areas. Staff will also wear masks and undergo daily temperature checks and health screenings. Beach and lawn furniture will be cleaned and sanitized regularly, and all restrooms and other high traffic areas will be sanitized frequently.

The Lago Mar lagoon offers a mile of shoreline — more than any other Crystal Lagoons amenity in the nation. It holds 24 million gallons of water and the lagoon’s liner system is large enough to cover the entire Houston Galleria mall or 14 NFL football fields. The lagoon surface is equivalent to an approximate 1,350 home swimming pools.

The lagoon is the signature feature of a future 100-acre mixed-use entertainment district being built at the entrance to Lago Mar. Future phases of development around the lagoon are planned to include hotels, condo buildings, retail, dining, entertainment, as well as a separate pay-for-access beach club with multiple beaches for the general public with a cabana pool, a two-story swim-up bar on an island, a kid’s beach with water features, a floating obstacle course and a world-class watersports facility including kayaks, paddleboards and small sailboats. Also planned is an event center with a beachfront event lawn for corporate events, weddings, and concerts.

Advance tickets can be purchased at www.summerlagoonfest.com. Tickets purchased at the box office on-site day of entry will be sold at the highest price levels. Note that ticket prices are subject to change.

Information about Lago Mar is available at www.lagomarintexascity.com.