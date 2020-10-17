Fishing Forecast

ALTHOUGH THE WATER IS not as warm as it was earlier this month, it’s still nice enough to produce good conditions throughout the area. Those seeking bull reds need to hit east Galveston Bay, while Freeport is a hot spot for redfish. Mullet makes for effective bait around the Texas City Dike. The brief taste of autumn on Saturday morning made way for warmer temps, although the start of the week projects to be cooler than it was last week.

Sabine Lake: Overall conditions: GOOD. 78 degrees. Water clarity; Stained. The speckled trout and redfish are chasing the shrimp from the north end to the south end. Soft plastics and jigs are best for the fall. Flounder will be along the shoreline and in the shop channel and are good on mud minnows.

Bolivar: GOOD. 78-80 Degrees. Crystal Beach is an excellent spot with a boat. Rollover Bay and the jetties are a great consistent spot for bay fishing or wade fishing. Flounder will be found around the rocks and are good on minnow. Redfish are in the grassy banks, along the shoreline and speckled trout are in the reefs.

Trinity Bay: GOOD. 76-78 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are good around the grass flats on shrimp and also where there are birds. The flounder is best around rocks. Soft plastics and shrimp under a popping cork are the best methods. The north and northwest shoreline is a great area year-round due to the generating station. The cooling canal flows into the north side.

East Galveston Bay: GOOD. 78 degrees. The Bull Red Run has been the best spot for bull reds. The reefs and bars in the bays have been great for speckled trout and redfish on fresh bait. Small speckled trout are under the birds. Sheepshead are fair along the rocks and piers on shrimp.

West Galveston Bay: VERY GOOD. Unchanged. 78-79 degrees. Bull reds along the jetties are great on fresh shad along the bottom in 20-30 feet of water. The shell reefs around the ICW and San Luis Pass are great for speckled trout and redfish on shrimp under a cork. Flounder are good in back marshes.

Texas City: GOOD. 77 degrees. Bull reds are strong around the dike, and fresh-cut mullet is the best bait. Redfish and speckled trout are still excellent along the shoreline on shrimp under a popping cork or soft plastics. Flounder are good on minnow around the rocks. Black drum are good on blue crab around deep structure or vegetation. Sheepshead are fair around the rocks on mullet.

Freeport: GOOD. 77 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout are plentiful in the back lakes and bays on live shrimp or mullet. Black Drum and Sheepshead are good on live shrimp under popping cork around the reefs. Flounder are good along the drains on mullet.

East Matagorda Bay: GOOD. 78 degrees. Select a day with moving tides and winds that you can handle. Wading the mid-bay reefs or Bird Island for redfish is great using live shrimp or croaker. Speckled trout are plentiful around the flats on shrimp or mullet. Black drum are great using bass assassins around vegetation or deep structure.

West Matagorda Bay: GOOD. 78 degrees. The north shoreline is excellent for redfish on live shrimp or mullet. Speckled trout have been great on soft plastics in the grass flats.

Port O’Connor: GOOD. 78-79 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are great late morning around sand near drop-offs and potholes. Topwaters and shrimp are excellent methods. Black drum are good on crab around vegetation. The flounder are good on live mullet around the rocks.