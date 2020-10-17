COM Financial Stewardship on Display

By Alan L. Waters

In recent years, College of the Mainland has demonstrated that taxpayers can trust them to wisely handle finances. When the bond passed in 2018, it stated that the tax rate would not exceed 11.72 cents, which is what voters approved. Once this one cent tax rate increase to refinance debt is passed on November 3, the rate will still be below the authorized rate of 11.72 cents. COM is also one of only three community colleges in Texas to maintain its Maintenance & Operations tax rate under the “no new revenue” rate for the past eight years.

The college clearly has a good handle on their finances, and refinancing debt to save millions is just another illustration of that. Taxpayers should support this effort with their vote now…….

Alan L. Waters is a Vice Chair (Position 2) among College of the Mainland’s board of trustees. Mr. Waters is also the president and owner of Modular Building Co. in Houston.