Don’t Let College of the Mainland Referendum Get Lost on the Ballot

Mayor Jason Tabor , City of Santa Fe, Texas

Dear Editor,

There are many important elections on the November ballot. One of these is the College of the Mainland’s maintenance tax election. Voter approval of this referendum will allow COM to save nearly $200,000 per year in interest, saving taxpayers an estimated $4.3 million in interest over the life of the existing debt. Voters must not let ballot fatigue defeat this important referendum for our community’s local college. Stay persistent throughout the ballot, and when you come to the COM maintenance tax election, vote YES for future savings!”

Thank you,

Mayor Jason Tabor

PO Box 950 Santa Fe, TX 77510