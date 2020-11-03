ARC gives thanks for support during Animal Shelter Appreciation Week

By: Amber Adams

Animal Services Director,

Animal Resource Center

Like so many this year, the Galveston County Animal Resource Center (ARC) finds itself having to think outside the box.

From relying heavily on pet fosters to figuring out how to host events virtually and acting as a pet food donation drop site, staff have dedicated themselves to caring for animals while navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and what that means for pet adoptions.

Nov. 1-7 marks Animal Shelter Appreciation Week, a time for us to say thank you to our dedicated staff, volunteers, partners, donors and rescue groups who work tirelessly to protect these animals.

As we face COVID-19, ARC is proactive and thinking of new ways to help.

We’re rehoming animals before they make it to the shelter.

We’re a donation drop-off site for pet food. If the only thing stopping you from keeping your pet is food, we will find a way to help.

We’ve seen an increase in fosters – the most I’ve seen in my seven years with the ARC.

We continue our work with local and nationwide rescue groups, which are vital to our success.

And, we continue to host our monthly low-cost pet vaccine clinics offering vaccinations at a deeply discounted cost, plus low-cost flea control, county registration and microchipping.

It has truly been a community-wide effort and we cannot say thank you enough. We are lucky to have so many supporters in the form of volunteers, fosters and donors.

Not able to foster or adopt at this time? Borrow a dog for the day. Take your new four-legged friend to the beach, the

park or watch a movie from the comfort of your couch. This is great way to give the dogs a break from the shelter and to help acclimate them for when they are adopted.

You can also donate. Our Sponsor A Heart fund gives long-term shelter animals a second chance by greatly reducing or completely doing away with adoption fees. Our Heal-A-Heart fund provides medical care to the homeless dogs and cats in our care. Many dogs and cats need veterinary care for minor complications including skin infections, eye infections, respiratory illness, urinary infections and small wounds.

The biggest obstacle for any animal shelter is pet overpopulation. That’s why we’re so proud our adoption fee includes spay or neuter, in addition to rabies vaccination and a microchip. This means pets adopted from the ARC won’t have litters that end up in shelters. Sterilization can cost hundreds of dollars, so our $85 adoption fee is a bargain – and our frequent adoption specials are even a better value! The charitable Boot Kikkers Bingo fund, Animal Alliance of Galveston County and the Sponsor A Heart fund are valuable partners in this effort.

Follow us @garcpets on Facebook. It’s our best way of communicating what animals we have up for adoption, any strays we pick up and needs we currently have with which you can help.

Visit www.gchd.org/ARC or call 409.948.2485 to learn more. Happy Animal Shelter Appreciation Week and thank you for the support!

# # #

Public Health Services · Coastal Health & Wellness · Emergency Medical Services · Animal Resource Center

The Galveston County Health District (GCHD) is the local public health agency for Galveston County, Texas.

GCHD provides services and programs that protect the everyday health and well-being of Galveston County.

P.O. Box 939 La Marque, Texas 77568 • (409) 938-7221

www.gchd.org

