Father-son duos to be featured during upcoming COM Jazz Ensemble virtual concert

(Texas City, Texas) — The College of the Mainland (COM) will hold a free virtual concert on November 17 at 8 p.m. for listeners to enjoy a pre-recorded music concert featuring the award-winning COM Jazz Ensemble.

“Over the years, the COM Jazz Ensemble has gained a large following of supporters who love jazz,” said Sparky Koerner, ensemble director. “Listeners miss the opportunity to hear live music being performed by our group. Due to the current circumstances, we are unable to have large gatherings at the college, so we’re excited to have the opportunity to host this opportunity to engage fellow music lovers through this virtual concert.”

This year, a special feature of the jazz ensemble will include father-son duo Sparky and Aaron Koerner. Sparky will be directing the jazz ensemble while son Aaron, a 2004 COM computer science graduate, will be a featured trumpet soloist. While attending COM, Aaron was a member of the jazz ensemble and jazz combo.

Additionally, baritone saxophone player Matteo Sharp and father, tenor saxophone player Theron Sharp, will play in the saxophone section during the virtual concert. Theron has been performing in the jazz ensemble for the past six years. Matteo, who is a senior at Friendswood High School and COM dual credit student, started playing in the ensemble this past spring.

“I am happy to have my son playing again in the jazz ensemble” said Sparky Koerner. “Having two father and sons playing in the jazz ensemble shows that music can really run in family.”

To view the virtual concert on November 17, visit www.com.edu/music. For more information about the College of the Mainland music program, call 409-933-8348.