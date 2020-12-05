Three Things on the Mainland – Mexican food

Page Michel, Texas City La marque Chamber of Commerce President

Barcenas in La Marque (11013 Delaney Street), La Marque

Terraza Mexican Grill in Texas City (814 9th Avenue North)

Gringo’s at Mainland City Centre, Texas City

by Page Michel

One of the first things any Texan asks when they arrive at a new city is, “Where is a good Mexican restaurant?”

When I first moved to the mainland a few weeks ago, I asked that question of my coworkers. They told me about a few good places. I have visited three so far and want to share what I found.

The first place I visited was Barcenas in La Marque (11013 Delaney Street). I had heard from several people how good it is, and so it was at the top of my list. When I arrived, I found the restaurant has very comfortable seating and lots of room for social distancing. The staff are professional and friendly, and the service is fast. The chips and salsa appeared quickly on the table and they have a wonderful salsa recipe. I ordered some enchiladas and my husband ordered fajitas. We were both impressed by how fresh and delicious everything was. They have a nice outdoor seating area also. Barcenas turned out to be a great recommendation.

The second place on the list was Terraza Mexican Grill in Texas City (814 9th Avenue North). This is a good place to tell newcomers about because it can easily be overlooked. It’s located on the main drag near 6th Street in an old-school car hop restaurant with covered parking out front. Inside is a casual and nostalgic atmosphere. You might feel like you’ve stepped back in time. The decor is eclectic and there are a few different seating areas, plus a bar. We ate enchiladas, tamales, nachos and shrimp and everything was hot and delicious. We will return for more.

A third place on the recommended list is Gringo’s at Mainland City Centre. It’s more Tex-Mex than Mexican, but this fun restaurant always turns out dishes that are fresh and full of flavor. Big portion sizes and polite servers. The queso and salsas are scrumptious. The green sauce is my favorite! We had enchiladas, fajitas, quesadillas and lots of chips and salsa and enjoyed every bite.

There are some other places still on my list. I am happy to report to everyone who visits me here on the mainland that we have great Mexican food in Texas City and La Marque!

Page Michel is the incoming President of the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce.