Clear Falls head coach Zack Head was named as a finalist for the Touchdown Club of Houston’s high school football coach of the year award. Head took the Knights to the 6A, Region III, Division II finals, where they lost to eventual state champion Katy. It was the deepest postseason run in the history of the program and the deepest by an area team since Dickinson reached the 6A, Region III, Division I finals in 2015.