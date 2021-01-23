Banks defines spirit of “The Show Must Go On”

Rocky Banks

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

Exclusive to The Post Newspaper

“The show must go on!” is the battle cry of all thespians since the beginning of time. We have heard of many heroic live performances delivered by rock stars and other performers who are rushed away in ambulances for urgently needed medical care after their performance. Such is the tale of Rocky Banks, one of our local thespians who had been recruited to play the role of Crooks in Of Mice and Men at College of the Mainland before, during production rehearsals, he was diagnosed with throat cancer.

Banks, a true believer in the “magic of theater” and the show going on, delayed his treatment until after the last run of the play. His treatment team at Houston’s MD Anderson Hospital were successful with radiation and chemotherapy. After months of recovery and not being able to speak, he was cancer-free and was ready to return to his life-long passion as a performer. He has since been involved with five productions at COM.

With a twinkle in his eyes, Banks reminisces. “I was in third grade when I directed my first show for a parks and recs program,” he said. While his parents, aunts and uncles sat inside talking about politics, he –along with his siblings and cousins — snuck out to the backyard and whipped together shows for the adults to view after their conversations ended.

Banks traveled extensively with various thespian and musical troupes throughout the United States. As a minstrel, he took his work abroad and performed on stages in Egypt, France, Japan, Mexico and the Caribbean Islands. When asked which of his shows was his favorite, without hesitation, Banks responded, “I don’t have a favorite, because they are all like children to me and I’ve loved every role.”

Making the Texas Coastal Prairie Region his home ten years ago, Banks settled into a sedentary life. He devoted time to his family while continuing to direct and perform in the region.

It was while assisting a production at his daughter’s school in Dickinson that he was invited to perform with COM’s theater department. While recovering from the extensive cancer treatments, he determined to pursue a degree in Theater Arts.

Head of theater at COM H Russ, Brown had this to say about Rocky Banks:

“Banks is a real gem in our department,” said H. Russ Brown, Head of Theater at COM. “The instant he arrived, he made a definitive impact on the program with his maturity, talent, and, most important, his heart. We have entrusted him with directing his own full productions on numerous occasions. When he’s in the director’s chair, he always tells a great story while pulling the very best out of his actors.”

After decades of working in the profession, the 57-year-old Banks will complete a degree in theater arts from College of the Mainland this upcoming May. He plans to continue performing and directing along with expanding his work in coaching younger thespians.