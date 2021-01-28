Amazon to Open New Delivery Station in La Marque

Amazon Logistics plans to open a new 180,000 square foot delivery station located in La Marque, Texas. The new delivery station will power Amazon’s last-mile delivery capabilities to speed up deliveries for customers around Galveston County.

Delivery Stations power the last mile of Amazon’s order process and help increase efficiency of deliveries for customers. Packages are shipped to delivery stations from neighboring Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers and loaded into vehicles for final delivery to customers.

Amazon is a great place to work with highly competitive pay, benefits from day-one, and training programs for in-demand jobs. This delivery station will create hundreds of full- and part-time jobs, paying a minimum of $15 per hour and offering a variety of benefits packages from day one.

Delivery stations also offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages, as well as independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex. To learn more, visit www.logistics.amazon.com and https://flex.amazon.com/.

Amazon expects the site located at 4975 Gulf Freeway to open later in 2021. The delivery station will be Amazon’s first delivery station in Galveston County. Amazon has more than 150 delivery stations across the United States.

Additional statements:

Amazon

“We are excited to continue to invest in Texas with a new delivery station in La Marque that will create hundreds of new job opportunities and provide faster and more efficient delivery for customers. We look forward to continuing our growth in Texas and want to thank local and state leaders for their support in making this project possible.” – Daniel Martin, Amazon Spokesperson

Daniel Martin | Operations PR Manager

zdanilm@amazon.com | 972.765.0246

City of La Marque

“The City of La Marque is proud that Amazon chose to call us home for this distribution center. The additional jobs within our city will provide great new opportunities for our citizens. Today’s announcement is the culmination of months of work. We are both humbled by and proud of Amazon’s decision to come to our city and call La Marque home for this distribution center.” – Tink Jackson, La Marque City ManagerAmazon’s Delivery Station in La Marque will bring hundreds of new jobs to our city, ranging from drivers to primary management positions and team leads.

Drivers are expected to leave the facility midmorning and return after evening rush hour, minimizing the impact on citizens in nearby neighborhoods.

The Delivery Station is located at 4975 Gulf Freeway, just south of Gulfway Plaza and north of Team Mancuso Powersports in a large tract of land near Abundant Life Christian Center.

Amazon is committed to building a sustainable business for its customers and the planet. In 2019, Amazon co-founded The Climate Pledge—a commitment to be net zero carbon by 2040. They will implement long-range plans to reduce emissions and utilize renewable energy at all facilities across the United States, including the new Delivery Station in La Marque.

For additional imagery and b-roll of delivery stations please visit https://press.aboutamazon.com/images-videos.

Colleen Martin, MA

Public Relations Specialist

La Marque Economic Development Corporation

1130 1st Street

La Marque, Texas 77568

O: 409-938-9255 | C: 409-795-0165

LMEDC.com | cityoflamarque.org