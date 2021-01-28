2020 Property Tax Deadline Looms

Cheryl E. Johnson, PCC

Galveston County Tax Assessor Collector

Only days remain for timely payment of 2020 property taxes and the Galveston County Tax Office hopes to make it easy for you to check that chore off the “to do” list.

One-fourth installment payment option is available to homeowners over 65, disabled persons, disabled vets, surviving spouses of disabled vets and those still impacted by Hurricane Harvey and more recent Governor declared disasters. Divide the total amount of 2020 taxes by four and submit first payment by February 1st. The remaining installments will be due March 31, May 31, and August 2 (coupons with payment envelopes will be mailed in March as a reminder).

As in the past, the Galveston and League City branches will have extended hours February 1 (7:30 to 5:30) but avoid the line by using yellow payment boxes located at all full time locations or the black payment box located at the Friendswood City Hall driveway. If mailing, ensure timely postmark by placing in postal boxes before the last pick up time posted on the mailbox (all local mail is delivered to North Houston Distribution Center and could receive a late postmark). Avoid the line, pay online at www.galcotax.com ($1 for electronic checks and 2.5% bank fee for credit and debit cards) or utilize the credit card call center (1-866-865-1433 for English and 1-866-865-1435 for Spanish). If personal online banking is preferred, expect a 3-5 day delay for paper check to be prepared and mailed which could result in penalty and interest.

For directions to office locations call (toll free) 1-877-766-2284. Those with property tax questions should ask to talk to a Property Tax Specialist or call the department directly at (409) 766-2481.