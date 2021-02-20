Friendly advice: plumbing expenses can be excluded

Area residents need to be aware that plumber expenses can be excluded under the accidental water discharge section of their policy. Under the freeze section, plumber expenses are covered.

Dick Law Firm sees insurance carriers commonly mistakenly misclassify insurance claims resulting from the February 16, 2021 freeze (see photos). Consumers have the right to disagree if a consumer has busted pipes and your insurance doesn’t want to pay for the plumber. These expenses are covered under the freeze peril of the insurance policy.

Eric Dick is an experienced home insurance attorney representing over 4,000 consumers with property damage disputes. He is an elected HCDE trustee and serves as board president. He is also a licensed insurance agent and real estate agent and is currently attends Rice University for an MBA.