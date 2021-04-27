Car Show a Classic For Many Reasons

By Brandon C. Williams

The Post Newspaper Editor

For the first time in more than a year, Texas City’s 6th Street was alive with family, food, and nearly 100 classic cars as the annual Lone Star Deluxe Car Show made its return on Saturday. Mother Nature, which appeared ready to be a spoilsport earlier Saturday morning, changed her mind and provided the area with a day long overdue.

Current reality was dominant, as hosts of people took precaution and wore masks, but others chose not to. With the sun shining bright, the day was filled with hundreds of curious onlookers gazing at the sights of some of the most memorable cars and trucks from days long past.

Bet it Cadillacs, Corvettes, Grand Ams — and a vintage Texas City Fire truck — the vision of people pulling out their cameras to record precious moments with loved ones. A steady background of classic rock and roll music provided a background of a day that started early, yet still had a host of attendants milling around when the sun began to fade away.

Saturday offered Texas City (and the area) its first extended peek at the light at the end of what has been an emotionally and mentally draining 14 months. The success showed in the faces of the crowd while also reminding us that better days are ahead.