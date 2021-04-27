Time Shifter: Do-It-All Dale inspires clients while handling full-time job, family responsibilities

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Lisa Dale embodies the energy of a teenager. At 54, she works full-time for Marathon, teaches five fitness classes a week and coaches 23 individual clients.

“My work as a health and fitness coach is a mission from God for me,” said Dale. “I truly believe my mission field is the aerobics room where people are suffering from low self-image and health issues.”

Fitness goes beyond just working out; it is also about heathy eating habits. “I teach people to eat healthy for a lifetime,” said Dale.

On Mondays and Tuesdays, she teaches an aqua Zumba Class at H2O Physical Therapy in Galveston. She teaches regular Zumba on Wednesdays at Fitness on the Go in Galveston and is a Rocking Fitness instructor at World Gym in Texas City.

Boosting the spirits of her students starts with a heartfelt “hello!” and calling each student by their name. Her bright attire and gracious attitude invigorate everyone around her, one can’t help but catch some of her energy.

“Her personality is just so magnetic she draws you in. It’s been a lot of fun to watch her classes,” said Martye Hill, owner of H2o Physical Therapy.

After her warm salutations, Dale moves into leading a class with an assertive,

confident and knowledgeable competence. She teaches Aqua Zumba with a lot of physical movement on the pool deck while her students mimic the motions. Her class lasts for one hour and at the end Dale is dripping wet, even though she didn’t get into the pool.

Leaving the class, her students thank her and fill her in on their weight losses. Carol Langston, one of her smiling students, reported losing four pounds.

“She is a fantastic teacher, so full of energy and very knowledgeable,” said Langston.

Dale has been teaching fitness classes for 30 years, beginning in Germany while she served in the Army. “I taught in German and I’d make mistakes in my translation, but we’d figure it out,” she said. Dale wanted to do more than just teach a class or two, and she dreamed of one day educating people on health and fitness. To do that, she needed a degree.

Her dream led her to East Carolina University, where she completed a degree in Athletic Training. While she was working on her degree, she continued teaching fitness classes and worked as a waitress while taking care of her young son and daughter.

It took her longer than the average college student because she was keeping up with her children and making sure they had their needs met. “Sometimes I took my kids to classes with me,” Dale said.

Fast forward to after her graduation from ECU, and Dale decided to relocate from the Carolinas to Jacksonville, Fla. Then she thought it would be a good idea for her children to grow up with family nearby, so she came to Texas.

Dale was born in California and grew up in Washington state, but her parents were originally from Texas.

Coming to Texas with her children (who are biracial), Dale had some reservations. “I wanted my kids to be treated like they were smart when they went to school,” she said. She settled in the Clear Lake area and was pleased with the education her children received. Currently, she lives in Dickinson with her husband. Her children are now adults.

Dale’s explanation for her success as a health and fitness coach: “If I can be part of my client’s health journey from them feeling bad about themselves to feeling great, then I know I have fulfilled my mission from God,” she said. “When my clients tell me, they feel better than they have ever felt, it fills my cup.”