COM on into new STEAM Building

By Brandon C. Williams

The Post Newspaper Editor

College of the Mainland opened its doors to its new STEAM building with a grand opening on Friday, along with a groundbreaking ceremony of its Industrial Careers building, which is scheduled for opening in time for the 2022-23 fall semester.

“This is a great day to be a student at College of the Mainland,” said COM president Dr. Warren Nichols.

The three-story STEAM building is a result from the 2018 bond issue that has opened the doors for COM to begin needed expansion.

“College of the Mainland waited a long time for this,” said Texas City Mayor Pro Tem Thelma Bowie. “Change has come to the College of the Mainland, making for exciting times for our students and our faculty.”

The state of the art first floor building will welcome students in Nursing Demo, Drafting, and Graphic Arts, along with a Dental course that will begin at the school.

Much of the second floor will be filled with Nursing and Allied Health, while the majority of the third floor consists of science labs.

Friday also marked the debut of the new Administration building, which now has two floors for the school’s business offices, Veteran’s Center, financial aid and a testing center.

“I have been a part of College of the Mainland since 1978,” said Carla Boone, Dean of Workforce and Continuing Education. “This is so exciting to be a part of of this. Our students are so excited to be in this building as we begin our process here.”