Sharp honor: Popular inspection business named TCLM Chamber’s Business of the Month

Congrats to Sharp State Inspection and Lube for being named the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Month for the month of May. The TCLM Chamber honored the business with a ceremony on Wednesday morning.

Located at 831 9th Ave. in Texas City, Sharp State Inspection and Lube is locally owned and specializes in state vehicle inspections and Mobil Oil changes. For years, it has been a hidden gem for those in the area seeking to move, as the business was the first U-Haul dealer in Texas City, and has remained the area’s top-rated U-Haul dealer.

Those stopping in to Sharp State Inspection and Lube owe it to themselves to go inside and see the impressive sports memorabilia that owner Chris Sharp and his family have accumulated over the years. Showing their loyal support to area pro sports teams, autographed photos of the likes of Nolan Ryan, J.J. Watt, Justin Verlander, and Luis Gonzalez are among the names that reside at Sharp.