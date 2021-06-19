Framed Together: Father, Son Share Love of Craft, Storytelling

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor



“Our name has a good reputation here and I want to continue the family legacy,” said Chris Bangle. The gallery and frame shop, known as J Bangle’s Silk-Stocking Gallery, faces west on Rosenberg in Galveston.

James Bangle, who goes by “J Bangle,” has been a framing craftsman in Galveston for 40 years. His first shop was on the Strand. “I wanted to sell art in a gallery, but I knew I’d need to sell more than art to have a viable business. The framing aspect of our gallery is what has kept us going,” he said.

“Dad is an awesome teacher and an awesome storyteller,” Chris Bangle said of his father.

J Bangle was born in Kansas and has a lifetime of stories he shares with customers and friends who wander into the gallery. “He has a quality to his voice that makes you just want to put your head on his shoulder and listen till you drift off to sleep,” said Chris.

One such story J Bangle shares is how he came to be a child of California.

“My parents took my sibling and I to Sacramento for Christmas in 1943. When they tried to return to Kansas on the train, my parents were allowed on as essential farm workers. We children were not allowed. We stayed behind with extended family in California,” J Bangles recants in his single tone voice that summons the listener to hang on for the next piece of his story.

Both Bangles grew up in Sacramento and also graduated from the same high school. “I had some of my dad’s teachers,” said Chris.

“I lived in Galveston for three years back in the 80’s,” Chris added. “Dad taught me how to frame way back then. There is a lot more I need to learn from him, he’s been at this business for 40 years and has built up a wealth of knowledge,” Chris added.

“We vacationed in Galveston every year to visit Dad,” said Chris, who finally took the leap to make Galveston his home when he and his wife left their home in Dallas to enjoy relaxed island living and team with his father’s business.

“I think it’s terrific that my son is coming to work with me, I never asked him. I just maintained a relationship with him, and he and his wife decided on their own they would come here,” said J Bangle.

Chris and his wife are planning to take some of the gallery’s products and services to online sales.

“I’m very pleased that he has chosen to do this, I think it’s a real boom for the shop. He has a skill set that is filling the needs of our business and he loves to work with his hands,” said J Bangle.

Due to a divorce in the early 70’s, senior Bangle didn’t spend much time with his young son, “As per his mother’s wishes,” J Bangles said again with his spellbinding. voice.

The years apart didn’t break their father and son bond, nor did it hamper Chris from taking on his father’s facial gestures when he speaks.

Remembering a time with his father, Chris tells his own story.

“About 30 years ago, we drove from Galveston to Kansas. Dad and I talked about everything on that trip. I got to meet my dad’s dad and my dad’s grandfather. They all sat around talking about the old days in Kansas. I had an awesome time,” said Chris.