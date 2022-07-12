Texas City Police Department & TCISD School Supply Drive

A city wide school supply drive is happening now until August 4, 2022.

Chief of Texas City Police, Joe Stanton, says, “A new school year is starting and it is time to step up. Make a difference in a student’s life and give to our school supply drive.” School supplies will be distributed to all Texas City and La Marque public schools in Texas City Independent School District.

Drop off locations include: Texas City Police Department 1004 9th Ave N, City Hall 1801 9th Ave N., TCLM Chamber of Commerce 9702 E.F. Lowry Expy, and La Marque Police Department 431 Bayou Rd.For more information or pick up of your donation, please contact Barbara White by text at 409-739-2268 or by email at mrsstingaree@gmail.com.