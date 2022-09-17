Saturday, September 17, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Congratulations to TCHS’s Mya Miranda, Janeese Castille, Lily Melchor and Karla Fabela
CommunityEducationNews

Congratulations to TCHS’s Mya Miranda, Janeese Castille, Lily Melchor and Karla Fabela

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

Congratulations to Texas City High School‘s Mya Miranda, Janeese Castille, Lily Melchor and Karla Fabela (not pictured) who are four of 62,000 students from across the country to earn academic honors from the College Board’s National Recognition Programs!

We’re thrilled that our students have earned this recognition. We are very proud of them for their achievements in their classrooms and on College Board assessments!

Students who may be eligible have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10, or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP Exams; and are African American or Black, Hispanic American or Latinx, Indigenous, and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.

Brandon Williams

Editor

You may also like

Who is Sam Collins III?

Veterans, You’re Not Alone

World Gym

Fall Into Fun Run Season

Fishing Forecast

Brenda and the Bible: The Storm

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close