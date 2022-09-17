By Dorothy Meindok

The Post Newspaper Veterans Consultant

I don’t know if you have seen the billboard pictured below off Interstate 45 going North into Harris County. It’s close to the Buccee’s exit. For once, unlike billboards past, this is a billboard that hits the mark. It is not political in nature and speaks a truth shared by all of the good-hearted Americans that love our nation’s veterans.

Veterans, You’re Not Alone.

The month of September is Suicide Awareness Month. Being aware is the first step of what one can do to help in ending suicides. Simply being there for someone in need can make the difference of a person in serious contemplation of ending their own life.

I encourage you to be that person.

There is some controversy over what the numbers are when it comes to the number of veterans committing suicide per day. A median average between the various daily numbers reported is approximately 24 veteran suicides a day. I got that number by taking the highest reported numbers within the veterans’ community which is 36 and the lowest reported number which is 17 and meeting in the middle. The statistical factors vary depending on who is the statistician. According to the CDC, in 2019 there was an average of 130 suicides per day, with 17 of those lives lost were veterans. In the CDC report, of the 17.2 veteran suicides per day, an estimated seven suicides per day were enrolled in veterans’ health care. Much of present-day arguments surround whether or not the suicides were Covid pandemic related. The argument is arbitrary to me because a human life was lost.

Regardless of who is taking count, anything above ZERO is unacceptable to me.

A fact of the matter is that the only person knowing the precise reason for suicide is the deceased. Survivors and statisticians are left to determine, at most, an educated guess from a litany of factors that evidence what certainly didn’t help to prevent the suicide.

What can a veteran or someone that cares do if they see or hear risk factors that may indicate suicidal ideation, plans or harm? If the danger is imminent, please call 911 for emergency assistance.

Nationally, there is the Veterans Crisis Hotline which can be reached by dialing 988. One may even use texting to reach out by texting 838255. Anyone with concern may call and receive assistance from these government resources.

In Galveston County, there are many resources available. One can always find an open ear and an open heart at The Coffee Connection which sits right next door to the VA’s Texas City CBOC (Community Based Outpatient Clinic). This Tuesday, there is a special event there called Coffee with a Cop, from 1:00pm to 3:00pm where veterans and those that love us can ask questions or simply sit and get to know the officers that serve and protect the community and who may respond to these emergent situations.

Additionally, our county has several nonprofit organizations whose primary purpose is to educate anyone with questions about suicide and suicide prevention. One such organization within our collaborative of local businesses, nonprofits, veterans organizations and governmental agencies called SERVE is the Military Veteran Peer Network’s Gulf Coast Center, which is an agency certified by the Texas Veterans Commission. Their program AS+K (Ask About Suicide to Save a Life) provides programs offered to individuals, groups and even companies that examines suicide issues and teaches proven methods of intervention. They also provide other training essential to the military and veteran community. Ask for Eli Perez, a combat service veteran to learn more. His phone number is 409-763-2373 or reach out online by visiting GulfCoastCenter.org.

And as always, you can find a brother or sister that cares by visiting any one of our nationally recognized veterans service organizations club houses such as the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) or American Legion Hall by simply walking in the door. They have locations throughout all Texas counties, in Galveston County that includes, but is not limited to the towns of Galveston proper, Dickinson, Texas City, San Leon, Santa Fe, La Marque, just to name a few active and supportive locations.

Thank you for taking the time to learn more about this veteran’s issue. Please reach out if you need help or know someone that does.

Be well and God Bless.

See yall next week, folks!

Dorothy Meindok is The Post Newspaper’s Veterans Consultant. Ms. Meindok served her nation in the United States Navy and is currently a practicing lawyer advocating for our nation’s veterans. Her column appears on Sundays.