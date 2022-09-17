Fall Into Fun Run Season

As the weather starts cooling off, fall fun runs are just beginning. If you have never participated in a fall run/walk, they are a great way to get out, get active and even provide a little friendly competition. Most fun runs are designed for anyone, regardless of fitness level, and are usually organized for charity donation. Depending on the event, kids can also get in on the action, making it a family event. If you have never participated in a fun run before and are wanting a challenge, some training beforehand will help you prepare and avoid injury. If your goal is to compete or run the entire way, a minimum of 8-to-12 weeks training before the event, progressively working up to building stamina and preparing the body, is ideal. However, your goal may be different and perhaps you are just wanting to get out and walk for a good cause and be active, and as long as you stay hydrated along the way, months of training isn’t necessarily needed. After crossing the finish line you can typically expect some festivities (hence the name fun run). Live music, food, drinks and door prizes gives these events a positive vibe for a positive cause. You can check for events on websites such as runningintheusa.com or active.com which provides, date, time, location, registration and fees. To really get in the fall spirit, be sure to look for zombie runs, or color runs which are always a lot of fun! Gear up and get active to keep you and your family moving this fall!