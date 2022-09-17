Fishing Forecast

Sabine Lake: GOOD. 83 degrees. Limits of redfish along the shoreline of Sabine Lake. Fishing the cuts leading into the marsh, and shoreline shell flats of the bayous using live shrimp under a popping cork, morning glory chartreuse plastics. Redfish are good on points in the ICW. Trout are good from the north end of Sabine Lake to East Pass drifting clam shell with plastics midday, and topwater lures early. Speckled trout are good off the buoys in 8-15 feet of water 1/4 ounce jig five inch plastics in glo chartreuse in the Neches River. Bull redfish are good in the Neches River in 25 feet of water with jigging spoons. Flounder staging up, mixed in with the redfish and trout, starting to move out of the marsh for the fall run. Some bird action midlake leading to oversized redfish with a sporadic bite that is hard to pattern. Report by Captain Randy Foreman, Captain Randy’s Guide Service Sabine Lake.

Trinity Bay: SLOW. 84 degrees. Still some decent fish being caught on shell by those anglers drifting with live shrimp or throwing soft plastics. A few redfish and black drum being caught along rock groin structures biting the best on live shrimp. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: GOOD. 85 degrees. Anglers drifting with live shrimp and soft plastics over north shoreline reefs are catching fair numbers of speckled trout. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The reef between Hanna and Lil Hanna’s drifting soft plastic and popping cork with live bait early. Goat Island has redfish at the grass lines working topwaters early, or biting live shrimp under a popping cork, and soft plastics or Carolina rigged mullet later in the day. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Galveston Bay: GOOD. 85 degrees. Gas wells continue to produce scattered catches of speckled trout, good numbers of black drum, and a few sheepshead on live shrimp. Nearby shorelines fair for speckled trout and the occasional redfish. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Piers between April Fool’s Point and Eagle Point holding some trout and redfish biting live shrimp under popping cork. Galveston jetties holding trout and redfish with some shark and black drum mixed in at the end on both sides biting artificials or live shrimp freelined or under popping cork. With the clearing of the water, the surf is on fire again with redfish mixed in with the trout. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 87 degrees. Still some good numbers of speckled trout being caught on live croaker along the shorelines and reefs. Anglers throwing live shrimp are finding redfish along the marsh shorelines and nearby shell reefs. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. South Deer Island holding some redfish drifting the reefs with artificials. Greens Lake holding redfish against the grass lines and inside the marshes drifting with a live or artificials under a popping cork. Carancahua Reef holding trout, look for birds or restless bait. South of Cold Pass to Christmas Bay holding large numbers of trout for waders or shallow running boats. The rock shoals at ICW and the mouth of Chocolate Bay holding redfish and trout with an occasional gafftop under popping cork and shrimp. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Texas City: GOOD. 85 degrees. Bull redfish bite along the Galveston jetties is really good. Some slot redfish and keeper black drum are being caught on live shrimp. Plenty of sharks continue to be caught as well. Best baits are fresh dead shad, cut mullet, and live sand trout. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Moses lake holding trout, redfish, and flounder at the gate, and redfish are in Dollar Bay biting live shrimp under a popping cork. The end of the dike is holding trout early in the morning on popping cork and shrimp. The Night fishing bite is on fire under lights. The rock shoals just south of the dike holding trout and redfish biting artificials, live shrimp under a popping cork. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Freeport: GOOD. 83 degrees. Fishing has been amazing for redfish, drum and trout in the Pass, Bastrop, Chocolate and Christmas Bays. When the winds allow the surf is on fire with live shrimp and croaker. Flounder fishing has been fair. Surf fishing along the beachfront has been good for gafftop, sharks, and bull redfish. Report by Captain Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures.

East Matagorda Bay: SLOW. 86 degrees. The action continues to be in the flat surf and jetties. Redfish are in pods running along the shoreline in shallow water biting on cut mullet, live shrimp under a popping cork or artificials. Pods of bigger redfish are biting off shore. Wade fishing is producing many bites with mostly undersized catches. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.

West Matagorda Bay: FAIR. 86 degrees. The action continues to be in the flat surf and jetties. Redfish are in pods running along the shoreline in shallow water biting on cut mullet, live shrimp under a popping cork or artificials. Pods of bigger redfish are biting off shore. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.

Port O’Connor: GOOD. 84 degrees. Trout are slow on live croaker and live shrimp. Redfish are good on Spanish sardines and dead shrimp at the end of the jetty. Black drum are slow with few oversized catches on dead shrimp. Tarpon catches up to 100 pounds with live croaker. Report by Captain Marty Medford, Captain Marty’s Fish of a Lifetime Guide Service.