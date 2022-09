On September 17, 10 students represented Santa Fe High School at the TMEA District Auditions and had seven students advance to the next round of auditions held in October.

Pictured:

* = Advancing to the next round!

*Adia Austin

*Mya Bedard

*Cheyenne Gray

*Laura Herod

*Hannah Hall

Jayden Mallett

Waren Maris

*Regan Payne

*RJ Slaydon

*Jolie Van Houten

Please help the choir teacher, Mrs. Isaacks, congratulate them on this great accomplishment!