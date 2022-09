Santa Fe High School took 13 kids to the Washington County Fair livestock judging contest in Brenham last week. Big congrats to the senior team of Rylee Slaughter, Dakota Brasher, Sammy Walker and Carlie Young. They were 15th out of 80+ teams. All members pictured L -> R, Hannah Walker, Rylee Slaughter, Carlie Young, Dakota Brasher, Abby OBrien, Morgan Yarbrough, Kamryn Ostermayer, Sammy Walker, Carly Lazenby, Natalie Gregson, Alazae Martinez, Kaitlyn Renz and Easton Yarbrough.