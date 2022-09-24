On September 17, 2022, Gamma Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Sorority, Inc.® teamed up to lend helping hands to Galveston County Food Bank to help address the challenges of accessing and purchasing nutritional food in economically disadvantaged communities. They successfully packaged 5,000 pounds of food which was distributed to local food pantries in the Galveston County area. Thanks to a network of participating charitable organizations, schools, and food bank-managed programs focused on serving vulnerable populations, Galveston County Food Bank continues to provide more than 7.6 million pounds of food each year in an attempt to alleviate hunger. No task is too big or small, as Gamma Omega Omega Chapter remains committed to upholding the sorority’s mission of service to all mankind.