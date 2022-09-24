Sunday, September 25, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Gamma Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Sorority, Inc.® teamed up to lend helping hands to Galveston County Food Bank
CommunityFoodNews

Gamma Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Sorority, Inc.® teamed up to lend helping hands to Galveston County Food Bank

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

On September 17, 2022, Gamma Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Sorority, Inc.® teamed up to lend helping hands to Galveston County Food Bank to help address the challenges of accessing and purchasing nutritional food in economically disadvantaged communities. They successfully packaged 5,000 pounds of food which was distributed to local food pantries in the Galveston County area. Thanks to a network of participating charitable organizations, schools, and food bank-managed programs focused on serving vulnerable populations, Galveston County Food Bank continues to provide more than 7.6 million pounds of food each year in an attempt to alleviate hunger. No task is too big or small, as Gamma Omega Omega Chapter remains committed to upholding the sorority’s mission of service to all mankind.

Brandon Williams

Editor

You may also like

Just Another Saturday Afternoon on The Strand

A Celebration of the Life of Larry Walker

Stir Up Dinner Quickly

PCAFC Expansion and what that means to Caregivers of our nation’s Heroes.

Santa Fe High School took 13 kids to the Washington County Fair...

10 students represented Santa Fe High School at the TMEA District Auditions

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close