BusinessCommunityNews Just Another Saturday Afternoon on The Strand by Ruth Ann Ruiz 19 hours ago written by Ruth Ann Ruiz 19 hours ago 0 comment Share 1FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail By Ruth Ann RuizThe Post Newspaper Features EditorIf you have been to The Strand in Galveston on a weekend, you usually expect to enjoy bubbles wafting down from the windows and balconies while you are strolling along peeping into the shops, people watching, maybe enjoying some chocolate from one of the two chocolatiers.Cool refreshing, tropical beverages — both with alcohol and without — are plentiful on a weekend excursion down The Strand. It’s an island where the vendors are ready to provide visitors with all that is needed to enjoy their island paradise. The temperature was hovering in the low 90’s with the humidity close to 50% and the island was feeling a bit less like paradise. The brave who ventured out would need a refreshment. Which vendor of the refreshing beverages would draw patrons to their point of sales? How do you attract customers who will have to climb your stairs for refreshment?Gill Flores’s baritone voice performing familiar tunes served as a beacon to draw in patrons while he performed on the stage at The Playground in Galveston. Standing in the shade near the front entrance, his attire, posture and demure served to camouflage him, but his voice commanded the attention of everyone nearby. Those who passed through the doors with beverages in hand swayed and stepped to the rhythm of Gill’s performance. Pedestrians on the street below stopped and captured him in videos on their smart phones. But what if you aren’t feeling the good vibe? What if you weren’t having a paradise kind of experience on the island and your spirit was feeling dragged down and your mood was a bit blue? Maybe the sun and heat has just been too much, maybe you have a lot on your mind. That’s where the soulful voice of Gil Flores also known as “Da Gillyman” and known as “Reverend” David Gill Flores became an invitation to sit for a while and let your dragged down soul just exist without anyone intruding on your private blue moment while you grab a refreshing beverage. Then the deep soulful sounds began to work magic and sweep away all sense of feeling blue. As the sun moved deeper into the west, Gill’s guests rearranged their seats vying for a position where they might be sheltered from the sun or catch a bit of a breeze. Some guests weren’t at all bothered by the sun while they stayed fixed on his entertainment.Adding a saxophone to his performance brought out applause and cash dropped into his tip jar. He moved in and out of music from his youth in the 70’s to country and jazz. He pulled out a crowd-pleasing favorite, “La Bamba” and “Anther Tequila Sunrise.” He ended his performance with a very well received rendition of “Purple Rain.” His music was caried up and down The Strand. Some guests were drawn in to listen to him for a while and grab a beer, a tropical drink and even have a bite to eat. Then the Strand added more music as a band took their position and began performing at Saengerfest Park, yet still the music of Da Gillyman drew in couples, groups and families. As a child in Corpus Christi, he was surrounded by a family of musicians. His father was a DJ and performed with Latin groups. Teenage Gill joined in with his father performing with legendary Tejano bands. He and his sister became a performing duo. Gill picked up one instrument than another working steadfastly to build his skills and diversity as a musician. Da Gillyman’s fingers can dance across the keys of a piano and strum a classic ballad on a guitar. His lungs have the capacity to ring out melodic music from numerous wind instruments including trombone and saxophone. He is a one-man show with the skills to provide his prerecorded voice or instrumentals to accompany him on stage. Though he is a one-man show, he has this way about him; his unassuming humble spirit brings out individuals who want to join him on stage and sing a duet or just sing while he accompanies the unexpected audience member’s fusion of talent.Gill Flores was once a preacher at Trinity Baptist Church in Pasadena, then his world came crashing down when he lost his beloved wife, Delia. “It was always me and her against the world,” Flores shared.They performed duets throughout the region; mostly their focus was on Christian music and performing for churches. Sometimes they sang outside of the religious element at weddings and other events. Her death changed his life, and he became a solo act. Letting go of his position as pastor after his wife’s death, Gill devoted his time to being a full-time musician. “My performances were like therapy for me. I used to hear her voice when she first died,” Flores shared.Though he is no longer preaching in a church, his walk with God is important to him and he shares his love of God with anyone who is open to listening. He hopes to one day have his own congregation again, but for now his audiences are the recipients of his God-given talent as a musician. 