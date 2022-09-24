A Celebration of the Life of Larry Walker

By Brandon C. Williams

The Post Newspaper Editor

Former La Marque head football coach/athletic director Larry Walker passed away on Tuesday after an illness.

Walker was part of the Cougars’ rise to state football prominence in the 1990s, first as an assistant to head coach Alan Weddell from 1990-97 before becoming head coach from 1998-2001. During Walker’s time with La Marque, the Coogs appeared in six straight Class 4A state championship games from 1993-98 and reached the Region III finals each season from 1992 through 2000.

After his time with La Marque, Walker served as athletic director at Abundant Life Christian School before moving on to North Forest ISD, where he oversaw the school’s athletic operations.

For all of his accolades, it was his influence upon the young men he coached that has carried over throughout sidelines across the state, as many of his players followed his path into coaching.

“Coach Walker took a chance on me as a 21 year old unemployed father and helped start me on my journey as a teacher/coach,” said Marcus Mathews, who became a coach at La Marque and is currently a teacher at Texas City High School. “His mentorship continued with weekly Saturday talks about being a good man, father, husband and coach. I will forever be in his debt and whatever legacy I leave in the lives of my children, students, players, and teachers will be due to the legacy of Coach Larry Walker.

“I am just so happy that I was able to express this to him a few years ago,” Mathews added.

“This one hurts. This great man is the reason I’m a coach today,” said current Manvel football/basketball coach Carnell White II, who started his coaching career under the guidance of Walker. “You were a great role model, mentor, friend, colleague, and most all a man of GOD. Coach Larry Walker you will be missed.”

A graduate of the University of North Texas, Walker coached at SMU and Western Kentucky before connecting with Weddell at Victoria High School, where the duo coached from 1984-89 before arriving at La Marque.

Walker and Weddell turned the Coogs from a program brimming with talent into an intimidating powerhouse, reaching their apex in 1995 when the team went 16-0 and won the first of three straight state titles. It was this team that Texas Football named as one of the 10 best teams in state high school football history in 2020.

“My fellow coach- my confidant right hand man- MY FRIEND- MY GIFT FROM GOD- Sleep in peace in the hands of Jesus until I come to you- see you at the pearly gates!!” said Weddell via a Facebook post.

Walker was named to the Texas Black Sports Hall of Fame in 2020.

“I thank Coach Walker for the many speeches on how to be a man in a changing world but also establishing the culture of winning at LaMarque and in life,” said former La Marque player and current Minnesota-based lawyer Lee Hutton. “RIP to a good man.”

Memorial services have not been announced.

Editor’s Note: There would be no byline with my name on it without Larry Walker and Alan Weddell. The 1990 season was my first as a professional at the one and only La Marque Times, and it was through those two men, along with the rest of the amazing staff, that helped me mature as a writer and launched my career on the path it continues on to this day. He was a great coach, but most of all, he was a great God-fearing man whose faith glowed in everything he did.

Larry Walker will live through the countless lives he influenced in each of his stops.

The Word gave life to everything that was created, according to the words of John 1:4. However, to paraphrase the rest of this verse, Larry Walker brought light to everyone.

Godspeed, Coach.