Stir Up Dinner Quickly

The lazy days of summer have started to fade away, and individuals and families will once again be beholden to more rigid schedules packed with activities. When time is of the essence, finding opportunity to cook delicious meals at home can seem challenging. But there are plenty of recipes that whip up in no time and won’t disappoint hungry families.

This recipe for “Speedy Beef Stir-Fry with Chunky Vegetables” from “300 Stir-Fry Recipes” (Robert Rose) by Nancie McDermott is one such meal. It evokes the tastes of a favorite Asian restaurant without the need to order takeout.

Speedy Beef Stir-Fry with Chunky Vegetables

Serves 4

1 tablespoon dry sherry or Shaoxing rice wine

1 tablespoon water

1/2 teaspoon soy sauce, optional

2 teaspoons cornstarch

8 ounces lean boneless beef, thinly sliced

3 tablespoons chicken stock

2 teaspoons soy sauce

1/2 teaspoon granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt or to taste

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 teaspoons chopped garlic

2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh ginger root

11/2 cups baby corn

1/2 cup sliced water chestnuts

1/2 cup frozen tiny peas

1. In a bowl, combine sherry, water, dark soy sauce, if using, and cornstarch and stir well into a smooth paste. Add beef and stir to coat well. Set aside for 10 minutes.

2. In a small bowl, combine chicken stock, soy sauce, sugar and salt and stir well.

3. Heat a wok or a large deep skillet over high heat. Add oil and swirl to coat pan. Add garlic and ginger and toss well until fragrant, about 15 seconds. Add beef mixture and spread into a single layer. Cook, undisturbed, until edges change color, about 1 minute. Toss well.

4. Add chicken stock mixture, baby corn and water chestnuts. Cook, tossing occasionally, until beef is cooked through., about 2 minutes more. Add peas and cook, tossing once for 1 minute more. Transfer to a serving plate. Serve hot or warm. PC229338

