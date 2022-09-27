Thursday, September 29, 2022
Love Keeps No Record

Christian gets offended and offends people.

Someone has offended you. They have sinned against you again and again. You are at your breaking point and unsure of what to do. In the midst of this, you remember in the Bible that love keeps no record of wrong. You wrestle with this verse because, in your heart, the offense was so great. The last thing you want to do is let it go. 

Have you been in this place (or maybe you still are), you are not alone because so many have been there, too. This truth that love keeps no record of wrong forces you to consider your attitude about forgiveness and how you deal with those who have sinned against you. This is not the easiest thing to do but the benefits of doing it make it all worth it. 

Where in the Bible it says Love Keeps No Record of Wrong? In 1 Corinthians 13, Paul defines what love is. One thing he mentions is love keeps no record of wrong.

Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, and it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.” 1 Corinthians 13:4-7.

What Kind of Love Is Paul talking about? 1 Corinthians is written in an ancient form of Greek. The Greek language has several words for love. Storge is the type of love you will have in a family. Phileo is a love two close friends will have for each other. Eros is a romantic love that can be shared between a husband and wife. All of these are wonderful types of love, but not the kind of love Paul is referring to. The word for love used here is agape

“Agape could be defined as charity. We often think of charity nowadays as giving away money or things, which doesn’t encompass all of what agape is about. Agape love is unconcerned with the self and concerned with the greatest good of another. Agape isn’t born just out of emotions, feelings, or attraction, but from the will and as a choice. Agape requires faithfulness, commitment, and sacrifice without expecting anything in return.”

This description applies to having a love that keeps no record of wrong. To love someone and not keep a record of their wrongs is something you must choose to do. As followers of Christ, this is a decision we must say “yes” to. This aspect of love must become an essential part of who you are. You will discover this type of love is a necessary ingredient for any relationship you are involved in.

Love Keeps No Record of Wrongs, It’s Forgiving. What I am about to share can apply to any relationship. True forgiveness means that even though you were offended, the sting of the offense no longer exists. Even if the memory lingers, you choose not to hold it against that person. This is what it means that love keeps no record of wrong. If you keep records and constantly bring up the past offense, you have not truly forgiven the person and are harboring unforgiveness in your heart. Just like love is a choice and forgiveness is a choice, unforgiveness is a choice. I can promise you that if you decide to keep bringing up past offenses, you will choose love or unforgiveness. 

 Practicing Love Keeps No Record of Wrongs. For this to take hold in your life, you must put it into practice. Part of the answer comes down to giving what you have received—not necessarily from other people but from what you have received from God. Look at what his word says.

“I, even I, am he who blots out your transgressions, for my own sake, and remembers your sins no more.” Isaiah 43:25.

“Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ, God forgave you.” Ephesians 4:32.

In his great grace and mercy, God chooses to forgive and not to keep a record of your wrongs. You must do the same. Having love that keeps no record of wrong boils down to choosing to do it. 

Let’s be honest: this is not always easy to do. Sometimes, this is not what you want to do. For some of us, it is far easier to keep records of wrong; we can even find reasons to justify doing so. Many of us are guilty of this behavior, and it is a struggle. Even though it is much more difficult to forgive and not keep records, you will discover it is more rewarding not to hold onto them. When we hold them, you continually chain yourself to the past offense. You become a slave to the sin committed against you, which can leave you bitter, broken, and ultimately in bondage. It entrapped you, and nothing good came out of it. When we forgive and choose to keep the record no longer, we are healed and released from bondage. This is why we must choose to forgive and remove the record. Let me share three things that can help you not keep a record of wrongs. 

1. Begin praying, asking God to heal the hurt that in your heart. 

2. Forgive the person who wronged you from your heart out of the forgiveness and healing you have received from God.

3. Do something towards the person who offended you that demonstrates you have forgiven them and are not keeping a record of wrong. 

The third one may be the most difficult one, but this is the thing that truly sets you free from the past offense. You are freeing yourself by letting go of the record.

Finally, The same God who declares he will remember your sins no more is the same God who dwells in you by the power of the Holy Spirit.  You can do this. The Holy Spirit will give you the ability to do what you could never do yourself. Lean on his strength and trust him to help you, and you will find an amazing ability to show this kind of love that keeps no record of wrong.

WHOSOEVER WILL WORSHIP MINISTRIES

www.wwwmjesus.net

Assistant: Pastor Wesley Fulton

429 Bayou Rd, La Marque, Tx.77568

             Need prayer Ch. Ph: 409/933-9878

