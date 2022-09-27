Slingshots Take Over Texas City

By Brandon C. Williams

Editor, The Post Newspaper

Photos by Ulanda Bounds

Advertising Director, The Post Newspaper

Texas City’s historic 6th Street was the place to be over the past weekend as more than 10,000 people visited the area for an event that highlighted slingshot vehicles and those who have fallen in love with the unique 3-wheelers.

Slingshots are not automobiles. They are motorcycles that offer drivers and passengers an exhilarating experience of feeling the twists and turns of the slingshots that are enhanced by the ability to put a personal imprint with a variety of accessories.

Slingshot drivers from as far as Atlanta, Miami, Dallas, and Austin came down to participate in the three-day event, which concluded on Saturday night.

The Texas City area also benefited financially from visitors as restaurants, hotels and nightclubs were inundated with guests beyond Galveston County.