Thursday, September 29, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Slingshots Take Over Texas City
CommunityEntertainmentEventsFoodLifestyleNews

Slingshots Take Over Texas City

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

By Brandon C. Williams

Editor, The Post Newspaper

Photos by Ulanda Bounds

Advertising Director, The Post Newspaper

Texas City’s historic 6th Street was the place to be over the past weekend as more than 10,000 people visited the area for an event that highlighted slingshot vehicles and those who have fallen in love with the unique 3-wheelers.

Slingshots are not automobiles. They are motorcycles that offer drivers and passengers an exhilarating experience of feeling the twists and turns of the slingshots that are enhanced by the ability to put a personal imprint with a variety of accessories.

Slingshot drivers from as far as Atlanta, Miami, Dallas, and Austin came down to participate in the three-day event, which concluded on Saturday night. 

The Texas City area also benefited financially from visitors as restaurants, hotels and nightclubs were inundated with guests beyond Galveston County.

Texas City had a 3-wheeled experience over the weekend with a slingshot display off 6th Street. The event was sponsored by Upscale Lounge in tandem with Wrice BBQ. Posted are more photos of the event, which ran through Saturday night. Photos by Ulanda Bounds
Advertising Director, The Post Newspaper

Brandon Williams

Editor

You may also like

Love at First Sip

University of Houston defensive back Chris Welch and Rice University fullback Micah...

The Sarah Giles Middle School Lady Cougars volleyball team are champions! They...

The Mustang represented the area during High School Football Live’s mascot racing

Head football coach Mike Jackson announced.

A Schedule Filled For Everyone

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close