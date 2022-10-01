Florida, You Are in Our Thoughts and Prayers

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

We cannot control the fury of a storm. But we Texans, without hesitation, will spend time offering our thoughts and prayers to the people of Florida. That’s just what Texans do.

Hurricane Ian devasted parts of Southwestern Florida, and Galveston County knows this kind of devastation on an intimate level.

At the time of printing, the storm was continuing its path of destruction with anticipation that it would make landfall again in Georgia and the Carolinas. Again, we can only send our thoughts and prayers for the safety of those in the storm’s path

Through years of experience in recovering from hurricanes, Texans will be ready to lend a hand to Floridians and all other states impacted by the storm.

The need will be great, and Texans will demonstrate their generous spirit as they send supplies and experts to support the recovery efforts. For now, as our paper is sent to print, our heartfelt prayers are with the people whose lives have been impacted by Hurricane Ian.