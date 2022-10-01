Sunday, October 2, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Florida, You Are in Our Thoughts and Prayers
CommunityNewsSpiritual

Florida, You Are in Our Thoughts and Prayers

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
written by Ruth Ann Ruiz 0 comment

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

We cannot control the fury of a storm. But we Texans, without hesitation, will spend time offering our thoughts and prayers to the people of Florida. That’s just what Texans do. 

Hurricane Ian devasted parts of Southwestern Florida, and Galveston County knows this kind of devastation on an intimate level.

At the time of printing, the storm was continuing its path of destruction with anticipation that it would make landfall again in Georgia and the Carolinas. Again, we can only send our thoughts and prayers for the safety of those in the storm’s path 

Through years of experience in recovering from hurricanes, Texans will be ready to lend a hand to Floridians and all other states impacted by the storm. 

The need will be great, and Texans will demonstrate their generous spirit as they send supplies and experts to support the recovery efforts. For now, as our paper is sent to print, our heartfelt prayers are with the people whose lives have been impacted by Hurricane Ian. 

Ruth Ann Ruiz, our feature’s editor, came to The Post Newspaper with 25+ years of journalism experience. She has written for The Tucson Citizen, The Arizona Daily Star, The Aztec Press, Tucson Lifestyles Magazine, Galveston County Daily News and Guidry News where she advanced her skills as a photojournalist. Her writing and photography have been filling our front page for two years. Her background also includes two published books, Coping with the Death of a Brother or Sister and Self Esteem, Team Mental Health. She also brings her broadcast journalism experiences from Southern Arizona to the Texas Gulf Coast. Most of her work is generated through her own initiative. Ruth has a sense of what makes the county special. We love the way she has taken on the task of not only reporting, writing, and photography but also finding so much of the best of Galveston County!!!

You may also like

Rodrigo and the Well-Deserved Tootsie Pop

PCAFC Expansion and what that means to Caregivers of our nation’s Heroes

Jim’s Jungle will make its return to Three Acres Food Truck Park

Rep. Weber Introduces Bipartisan Legislation to Strengthen Coastal Revenue Sharing Program

Santa Fe’s Junior Varsity Medalists at the Cross Country

Santa Fe will have a community-wide pep rally

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close