PCAFC Expansion and what that means to Caregivers of our nation’s Heroes

By Dorothy Meindok

The Post Newspaper Veterans Consultant

There are two levels of caregiver assistance provided by the Veterans Health Administration (VHA). Last week, I covered the enhanced caregiver program which offers increased clinical support for caregivers of eligible Veterans who have a serious injury (or illness); that program is known as PCAFC. However, there is another avenue of caregiver help offered to those in service to our veterans where the veteran’s health conditions may not meet the definition and requirements for the enhanced level of PCACF (Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers). This other program is open to all caregivers and is called the Program of General Caregiver Support Services or (PGCSS).

PGCSS caregivers are titled “General Caregivers,” which is defined by VA as a person who provides personal care services to a Veteran enrolled in VA health care who:

1. Needs assistance with one or more activities of daily living or •

2. Needs supervision or protection based on symptoms or residuals of neurological impairment or other impairment or injury.

General caregivers are eligible for all the same support systems and programs as Comprehensive Caregivers except:

1. Travel pay assistance

2. Monthly Stipend

3. Enrollment into CHAMPVA

The growing list of support available to all the caregivers of our nation’s heroes includes:

Skills Training – In support of the veteran there is SAVE Training which educates caregivers on suicide risk and prevention. The acronym S.A.V.E. stands for signs, ask, validate, encourage and expedite. For caregivers, personally Building Better Caregivers (BBC) helps caregivers by helping caregivers learn how to manage their own emotions, stress and physical health.

Mobile Help via Annie – Annie’s Caregiver Text Program, has several text programs for caregivers and is part of the VA’s text messaging service. The text messages touch on an array of caregiver topics to include stress management, managing dementia behaviors, coping with loss and caregiver self-care. The text messages are designed to be motivational as well as educational, reminding a caregiver that they too, are not alone.

There are resources that provide one on one help and personal coaching for caregivers such as REACH which helps a caregiver in education and management of the many duties they face as caregivers and for the caregiver personally: life coaching sessions through Whole Health which assigns a Caregiver Health & Wellbeing Coach as personal guide working to develop a personalized health plan focusing on personal values, needs, and goals.

Saving a best for last – One of the most forward thinking and extremely needed program is Respite For Caregivers (RFC): This program pays for care for a short time when family caregivers need a break, need to run errands, or need to go out of town for a few days. It provides a healthy social break for the veteran too! It provides burn-out prevention and allows caregivers time to manage their own personal life and needs, without great worry that the veteran will suffer from a break in continuity of qualified and trained care. RFC at VA is managed by the Office of Geriatrics and Extended Care (GEC). Visit GEC’s webpage for more information about respite care for caregivers: https://www.va.gov/GERIATRICS/pages/Respite_Care.asp.

Additionally, there is group and peer support available as well as Caregiver support fairs, events, and gatherings, don’t let all the help (or acronyms) overwhelm because there are specialists to guide you, assist you in application and support caregiving angels: Just visit the Caregiver Support Program (CSP) website link shared below or pick up the phone and give them a call.

Visit: https://www.caregiver.va.gov/support/support_benefits.asp to find all of the details or if you prefer speaking to someone live call VHA’s Caregiver Support Program (CSP) Teams/Caregiver Support Coordinators. You’ll find their direct contact information at https://www.caregiver.va.gov/support/New_CSC_Page.asp . or Caregivers can contact the Caregiver Support Line at 1-855-260-3274 (Toll Free Monday– Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST).

Next week, I’ll share some stories of local caregivers, some of the challenges they have faced and share their tips and successes as caregivers.

Thank You Caregivers! We could not do it without you Angels!

Be well and God Bless.

Dorothy Meindok is The Post Newspaper’s Veterans Consultant. Ms. Meindok served her nation in the United States Navy and is currently a practicing lawyer advocating for our nation’s veterans. Her column appears on Sundays.