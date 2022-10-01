Sunday, October 2, 2022
Jim’s Jungle will make its return to Three Acres Food Truck Park

Jim’s Jungle will make its return to Three Acres Food Truck Park on Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm. The animals will be available from 6:00pm to 8:30pm, and guests can purchase a wristband for $5 to enter the petting zoo area. Food trucks will be available from 5:00pm to 9:00pm, while live music from Travis Lance will be from 6:00pm to 9:00pm. Three Acres Food Truck Park is located at 10648 FM 1764 in Santa Fe.

For more information, call 281-910-9817 or email at 3acresfoodpark@gmail.com.

