Jim’s Jungle will make its return to Three Acres Food Truck Park on Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm. The animals will be available from 6:00pm to 8:30pm, and guests can purchase a wristband for $5 to enter the petting zoo area. Food trucks will be available from 5:00pm to 9:00pm, while live music from Travis Lance will be from 6:00pm to 9:00pm. Three Acres Food Truck Park is located at 10648 FM 1764 in Santa Fe.

For more information, call 281-910-9817 or email at 3acresfoodpark@gmail.com.