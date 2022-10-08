Touch Truck Event

You may have been to another Touch a Truck event, but everything is bigger and better in Texas City! Bring the kids to see more than 50 vehicles from school busses to dump trucks, cranes to armored vehicles, police and fire and much more for the annual Touch a Truck event on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Showboat Pavillion beginning at 10:00am. The event will include face painting, a giant corn box, and bouncy houses. This is an event you don’t want to miss!

There will be a sensory-friendly hour without sirens from 10:00am-11:00am. However, kids will still have access to vehicles so we won’t be able to prevent all horn noises.

For more information, call the City of Texas City at 409-948-3111.